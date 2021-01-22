Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Receives $13.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:NBLX opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 2,029,082 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,251 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

