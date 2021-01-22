Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Receives $13.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.
NASDAQ:NBLX opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 2,029,082 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,251 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
