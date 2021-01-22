Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

Noah declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 94.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 436,518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 14.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 65.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 3.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

