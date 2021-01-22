NN Group’s (NNGRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

