NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

