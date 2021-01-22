NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Trading Down 5%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 867,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 698,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.
In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
