NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Trading Down 5%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 867,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 698,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

