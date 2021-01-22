NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 274.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.