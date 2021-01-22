NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.84

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

NXGPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

