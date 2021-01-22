NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Trading Up 14.2%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)’s share price rose 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $113.00. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81.

NEXT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

