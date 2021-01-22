Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.25. 30,657 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 16,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

