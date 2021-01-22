Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEXPF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Nexi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS NEXPF opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Nexi has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $20.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

