NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of NXE opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 380,751 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 219,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

