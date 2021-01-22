NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Up 40.7% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.42 million and $42.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.43 or 0.00432499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,757,698,888 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.