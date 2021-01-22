Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 692,003 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 959,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 451,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMRK opened at $7.21 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.