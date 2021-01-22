New Energy Exchange (OTCMKTS:EBODF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

New Energy Exchange Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EBODF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.18. New Energy Exchange shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 8,201 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

New Energy Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBODF)

Renewable Energy Trade Board Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy products and solutions in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Europe. The company's products include solar modules for electricity generation; and related application products, such as solar power stations, solar home systems, solar lighting, and solar chargers.

