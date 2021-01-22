Neutrino Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00105120 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00328345 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00024636 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

