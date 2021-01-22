NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.13% of NetSTREIT worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $56,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $789,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $11,838,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NTST opened at $17.65 on Friday. NetSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Equities research analysts anticipate that NetSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.