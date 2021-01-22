Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $675.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $650.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $579.84 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

