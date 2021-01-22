Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $450.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $579.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.