Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Jessica Neal Sells 476 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $579.84 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.16 and a 200-day moving average of $503.32.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.