Neo Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Neo has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.14 or 0.00074211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00053130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00274688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00069929 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00038412 BTC.

About Neo

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

