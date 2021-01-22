Needham & Company LLC Raises Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $61.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock worth $1,886,172. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

