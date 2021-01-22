Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,414 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 179.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 63,755 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 286,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,147 shares in the company, valued at $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NGS stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

