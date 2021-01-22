National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of National HealthCare worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 11.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NHC stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,634.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

