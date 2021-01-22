National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCMI. MKM Partners decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 242.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 244.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

