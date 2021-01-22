National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.75. 372,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

