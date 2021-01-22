National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

NBHC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,472. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

Get National Bank alerts:

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.