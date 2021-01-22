National Bank Financial Downgrades Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) to Sector Perform

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$50.00. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.53.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$53.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,734.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.00. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

