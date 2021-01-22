National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.62

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 37983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

