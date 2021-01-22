Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $164.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.63.

NDAQ stock opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $144.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

