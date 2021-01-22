Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.74

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.74 and traded as high as $29.60. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 114,722 shares traded.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $527.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.