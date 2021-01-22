Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.74

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.74 and traded as high as $29.60. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 114,722 shares traded.
NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $527.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53.
In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
