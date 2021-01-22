Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.86

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.86 and last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 78878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $17,922,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

