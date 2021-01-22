Nano (NANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $438.06 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00009890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $438.06 million and approximately $59.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,241.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.18 or 0.03791014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.16 or 0.00418649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.39 or 0.01342879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00541923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00414452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00267591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

