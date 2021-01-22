Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.99

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.99 and traded as high as $66.94. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 220,350 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($18.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.