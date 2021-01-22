Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.99

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.99 and traded as high as $66.94. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 220,350 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($18.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 119.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

