Mullen Group’s (MLLGF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.61.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.