MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €109.00 by Morgan Stanley

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 47.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €173.29 ($203.87).

MTX opened at €208.00 ($244.71) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €172.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 48.79.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

