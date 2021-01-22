M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTB. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.