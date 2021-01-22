MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $161.72 and last traded at $161.28, with a volume of 113419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,515.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 196,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after buying an additional 112,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

