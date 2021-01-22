MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.79

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $8.17. MRC Global shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 503,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MRC Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 86,422 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 76.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 52,743 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MRC Global by 179.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 86,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

