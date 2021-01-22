Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 191.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Movado Group by 5,592.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

