Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Eaton were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Eaton by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $125.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

