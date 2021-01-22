Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 18,892 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.32% of Commerce Bancshares worth $24,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.