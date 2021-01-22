Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Invests $292,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

