Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $153.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

