Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $18.76 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.31% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $72.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.