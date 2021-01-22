Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $12.33 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.74% of CSW Industrials worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $750,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $124.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

