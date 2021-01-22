Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $31.43 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.