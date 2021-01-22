Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.54

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.54 and traded as high as $31.59. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 28,946 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$240.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 115.21%.

In other news, Director Luc Bachand purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.23 per share, with a total value of C$112,936.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,042.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

