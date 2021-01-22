Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (MSI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 16th

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

MSI stock opened at C$31.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.42 and a 1 year high of C$35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$240.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luc Bachand acquired 4,000 shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.23 per share, with a total value of C$112,936.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,042.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

