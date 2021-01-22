Morgan Stanley Sells 32,443 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after buying an additional 111,794 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 36,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

RLMD stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $576.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

