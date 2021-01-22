Morgan Stanley Sells 1,233 Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDF opened at $9.63 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

